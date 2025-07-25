How Kusasi Chief was shot to death infront of his house

On Tuesday 22, July, 2025, the Kusasi Chief in Ashanti Region, Abdul-Malik Azenbe was shot and killed by unknown assailants at his residence in Asawase.

According to eyewitness accounts, two men arrived on a motorbike around 8:40 p.m., with one of them reportedly wielding an AK-47 rifle.

The gunman is said to have opened fire on the chief before both assailants fled the scene.

Following his tragic demise, GhPage has granted an exclusive interview with the family of the late chief.

READ ALSO: Bishop Agyin Asare’s Son Opens Up On Pastors’ Kids Conference: Life, Ministry & Family Realities

During the interview, a family member who gave his name as Kwabena Kodua revealed that the late chief was shot twice by the killers.

According to him, the assailants committed the heinous crime while on a motorbike and immediately fled the scene afterwards.

The brother of the late chief also recounted the last conversation they had had concerning the ongoing Bawku conflict.

READ ALSO: Young Don apologises to Otumfour, President Mahama, Ajagurajah & others