How Mcbrown sacked Sally Mann from her crew and made her bitter towards her exposed

Controversial and highly opinionated showbiz critic, Sally Mann, has been attacking Mcbrown for some time now.

Shockingly, Sally Mann has refused to reveal why she intentionally attacks Mcbrown all the time.

Before the sudden hate and intense dislike, Mcbrown and Sally Mann were good friends.

Sally Mann even worked as the producer of Mcbrown’s kitchen but she was sacked for reasons that are yet to be known.

Recall that recently, Sally Mann mocked Mcbrown for not giving birth naturally.

Just a few days ago, she also accused Mcbrown of being a notorious drug addict.

Sally Mann’s sack from Mcbrown’s kitchen crew is believed to be the main cause of her unquenched bitterness towards the award-winning actress.

Hopefully, either Mcbrown or Sally Mann will one day address the cause of their infamous fallout.

