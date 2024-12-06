How Mercy Asiedu Rejected 2 Million Dollars Help From NPP Because Of NDC Revealed

A few days before the election, a communication that transpired between the NPP and actress Mercy Asiedu has hit online.

It has been uncovered by some FIPAG officials that the NPP wanted to help the Kumawood movie from collapsing.

Speaking on Rash Hour, Abro, the PRO for FIPAG who doubles as a staunch NPP member brought to the limelight how Mercy Asiedu rejected support from the NPP.

In his submission, Abro revealed that the NPP bigwigs reached out to Mercy Asiedu, so that, if possible, they could offer some financial aid.

He revealed that all that was needed was for Mercy Asiedu to give her acceptance and receive 2 million dollars from the NPP.

To their surprise, Abro said Mercy Asiedu rejected the money because she is affiliated with the NDC, and the money was coming from the NPP.