- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to grumble about what could be described as the heartless actions of her boyfriend that has left her heartbroken.

Identified as Nana Hemaa Stella on Facebook, the lady narrated how her beau ditched her after risking her life to terminate several pregnancies for him.

According to Stella, who was head of overheels in love with her boyfriend, she performed 72 abortions while they were still together.

However, he overlooked all of these sacrifices and jilted her.

She added that after the relationship hit a rough path, he proceeded to start a new chapter with her best friend who was virgin.

The two are now happily married and she is still reeling in her shadows of pain.

Read her post below

The lady did not, however, say whether her best friend snatched her man from her or he made the sole decision to move on without regard for her sacrifices.