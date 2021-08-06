type here...
How my gay partner infected me with HIV/AIDS – Ghanaian journalist reveals

By Kweku Derrick
A young Journalist who is a member of the LGBTQI+ community has opened up about how his gay partner infected him with the deadly HIV/AIDS.

Richard who works at a Radio Station at Kade in the Eastern Region disclosed this in an interview with Crime Check Foundation.

Narrating his ordeal, he explained that he had come to Accra in search of greener pastures as life was unbearable for him in his village and he had no parents fending for him.

Richard said he depended on the meagre income from the sale of water during the day and “Nkatie burger” at night while living on the streets.

For the young journalist, sleeping on the streets in the cold weather was the order of the day until one day he met some group of friends who were homosexuals and promised to take good care of him.

Having hustled for a long time to make ends meet while homeless, Richard saw the said friends as good Samaritans.

While they did their best to give him a good life, Richard said he offered sex to the men in exchange for their care and support.

After a while, Richard said he decided to move back to Kade where he worked as a Broadcast Journalist and was hosting a health programme.

On the show, he interviewed some health personnel who spoke on HIV/AIDS and that motivated him to also check his status due to the sexual activities with his friends back in Accra.

It was then he realized that he had tested positive for the deadly disease and that got him worried and sad but he had to muster courage and embrace the results.

Richard has now turned into an advocate to educate the world about the reality of HIV/AIDS and the need to choose protection against it over reckless sexual activity.

Source:GHPage

