How Nana Agradaa insulted Ghanaians who questioned her source of wealth

In the wake of her 15-year prison sentence with hard labour, a controversial old video of Nana Agradaa has resurfaced online which has stired fresh outrage among Ghanaians.

The video, which is making the rounds on social media, shows the former fetish priestess-turned-evangelist angrily lashing out at members of the public who had questioned the legitimacy of her sudden wealth.

The video was recorded while she was addressing her congregation.

In a defiant and vulgar rant, Nana Agradaa insulted Ghanaians who had called on the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to investigate her source of wealth.

She went as far as mocking her critics, calling them “mentally retarded,” and claimed that her riches came from their “mothers’ anus”; A comment that has shocked many for its crudeness and insensitivity.

“I don’t owe anybody an explanation,” she shouted in the video. “You can all go and burn. My wealth is none of your business.”

The resurfacing of the video comes just days after an Accra Circuit Court sentenced her to 15 years in prison with hard labour after she was found guilty of defrauding multiple people through her infamous “Sika Gari” scheme.

Victims, including one woman named Abena has recounted selling her land and taking a loan to invest in the scam

