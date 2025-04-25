type here...
How Nyinahin youths pelted stones at soldiers

By Armani Brooklyn
Nyinahin Youths attacking Youths

Yesterday, a tragic incident that occurred at Nyinahin in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region left one person dead and three others injured.

The incident of death and injury followed a violent confrontation between military personnel and mourners.

The chaos reportedly began when a group of mourners, on their way to the cemetery for a burial, encountered a team of military officers.

Tensions flared after the soldiers confronted one of the mourners, identified only by the nickname Kushivi, who was wearing a camouflage outfit.

According to eyewitnesses, the military personnel demanded that Kushivi remove the attire, citing regulations that restrict civilians from wearing military-style clothing.

Kushivi complied with the request to remove the top but reportedly declined to take off the trousers, explaining that doing so would leave him completely naked.

Amid the confrontation, gunshots rang out, and Kushivi got shot in the head.

Three others sustained injuries believed to have been caused by stray bullets and stones hurled during the commotion.

A video footage and audio commentary from the scene shows how the local youth became enraged by the military’s actions and began pelting stones at the officers.

They initially jubilated for forcing the soldiers to retreat to their vehicles but the mood quickly turned grim when the soldiers, feeling threatened, responded by firing live rounds into the crowd.

