Entertainment

How Shatta Wale and late Junior US chopped Efia Odo together

By Armani Brooklyn
Efia Odo has triggered Shatta Wale to wash their dirty linen outside after publicly stating that she will never hang out with the dancehall king ever again in her life.

According to Efia Odo during an interview with Pulse GH, she arrived at the decision never to befriend King Shatta again because their association brought her nothing but painful and regretful flashbacks.

As disclosed by the socialite, all the things she did with her former bestie now come back to haunt her and it’s best she completely cut ties with him.

Shatta Wale and Efia Odo intimate photos

Coming after that, Instagram blogger Thosecalledcelebs has dropped more details about what exactly happened between Shatta Wale and Efia Odo.

According to the ghost blogger, both Shatta Wale and his late friend Junior US slept with Efia Odo in a hotel in New Jersey.

According to her, Efia Odo was a ‘to be’ girlfriend of Junior US but she slept with Shatta Wale in a hotel in New Jersey the first time they met.

She explained Efia Odo together with Junior US and other friends met Shatta Wale but before they realised, Efia Odo had already slept with Shatta Wale.

And this angered Junor US who was the first to show interest in the socialite to also chop her.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:Ghpage

