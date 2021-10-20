- Advertisement -

Award-winning musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known as Shatta Wale yesterday was arrested by the Ghana Police for faking his gunshot attack.

It would be remembered that a day after his birthday, news circulated on social media that the musician has been shot by some unknown gunmen at East Legon.

The news was shared by Shatta Wale’s PA known as Nana Dope on Snapchat adding that Shatta was receiving treatment at a hospital.

A few hours later, it emerged that the act by Shatta Wale and his guys was just a publicity stunt.

This angered people who called for his immediate arrest since the act was against the law.

Shatta Wale clapped back and explained his reason for pulling such a stunt saying he was doing that to draw attention to the fact that no one criticised the Prophet who made a doom prophecy against him.

Fast forward yesterday evening Shatta Wale was arrested which got social media talking.

Shatta Wale

Read some comments below:

Nana Kojo Betadayz: “Nkwasiaa Ndwom Hene.

Jail him 59 years for also producing unwanted and disturbing music .. it’s really affecting our health and well-being pls .. thank you. Charge : Noise/sound pollution”

AfiaOwusuaa Gyan: “The system is working 24/7 Alla IGP woy3 guy wati”

David Nectar Bunbun: “Some people wish to enter the Police Cells to witness the conversation between Funny Face and Shatta Wale?

Two comedians and noise makers detained.

Tomorrow is declared Ghana most peaceful Day. Thank u Ghana Police. ??”

Ansah Kojo Ansah: “IGP has made arrest very “romantic ” .As soon as you break the law , pls report yourself because you can’t escape unpunished ?”

Nana Kwame Somuah: “He went there in his pj’s…he knows he will be sleeping there ?”

Gobesevencedis Mepe Ahaban: “Dem for not take am go nsawam he dey go make noise to disturb the dbee convict over there”

Yusif Yunus: “This is the best time for SM fans to play “Freedom” by Shatta Wale???????”

Omicron Christian Asebah: “Shatta Wale for Nsawam entertainment prefect???”