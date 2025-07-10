type here...
How Stephen King Amoah was discovered

By Armani Brooklyn
Stephen King Amoah

A relative of the late Stephen King Amoah, a Ghana Immigration Officer who recently went missing, has shared disturbing details surrounding his disappearance and demise.

A disheartening photo captured at Abuom Junction shows the partially burnt body of Stephen King Amoah.

His remains was swiftly transported to the police morgue in Accra.

The Tragic Story Of Stephen King Amoah

On Wednesday, 3rd July 2025, Stephen received a call from his friend Bright Aweh that he should meet him for the settlement of his GHS200K debt.

However, at excatly 8:59 pm, a strange message came from Stephen’s phone, stating: “He has given me all the money. GH¢500,000, He said I should keep GH¢300,000, he would come for it later.”

This misspelt and odd message raised immediate concern. The next day, Stephen’s phone was off, and he hadn’t returned home.

Stephen’s family and friends began a search. Sadly, he was discovered dead with his body partially burnt yesterday.

His friend Bright Aweh is also currently in police custody.

