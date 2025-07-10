How Stephen King Amoah was discovered

A relative of the late Stephen King Amoah, a Ghana Immigration Officer who recently went missing, has shared disturbing details surrounding his disappearance and demise.

A disheartening photo captured at Abuom Junction shows the partially burnt body of Stephen King Amoah.

His remains was swiftly transported to the police morgue in Accra.

READ ALSO: Video of Bright; The guy who owed Stephen King Amoah surfaces

The Tragic Story Of Stephen King Amoah

On Wednesday, 3rd July 2025, Stephen received a call from his friend Bright Aweh that he should meet him for the settlement of his GHS200K debt.

However, at excatly 8:59 pm, a strange message came from Stephen’s phone, stating: “He has given me all the money. GH¢500,000, He said I should keep GH¢300,000, he would come for it later.”

This misspelt and odd message raised immediate concern. The next day, Stephen’s phone was off, and he hadn’t returned home.

Stephen’s family and friends began a search. Sadly, he was discovered dead with his body partially burnt yesterday.

His friend Bright Aweh is also currently in police custody.

READ ALSO: Immigration officer mysteriously goes missing