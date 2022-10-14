‘What I did to make Alpha Hour prophecy come through” – Teiya GMB reveals

- Advertisement -

Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2022 winner, Queen Teiya, has revealed that apart from the prophecy she had concerning her pageantry journey, she had to put in some drastic measures.

These drastic measures went a long way to help the prophecy come to fruition for her to be crowned the winner at the just-ended beauty reality show.

Teiya was prophesied to by Prophet El-Bernard of Spirit life Revival Ministries when she asked for divine help on her journey to the GMB crown.

Teiya will receive a national honour in Ghana and be featured on all of the country’s television stations, Prophet El-Bernard added.

She prayed to God to direct her path and guide her decisions as she aspired to be the winner of the Ghana Most Beautiful.

Well, her dream came to pass but by dint of hard work, dedication, perseverance and drive. According to her, she did not sit aloof after the prophecy came about in her life. She had to put in the work.

Speaking to Giovani Caleb on 3FM, Teiya said: “I was putting in my work. And I was praying a lot because prophecies do come, but you have to work hard. I wouldn’t have mentioned it if you didn’t see the video.”

The 2022 editions of the GMB saw many Ghanaians attending in full honour. Five beautiful ladies battled it out on the stage and they showcased their talent to the judges and the audience.

After long hours of display, Tung-Teiya Dahamani was adjudged the winner. The Northern Region representative Teiya Ayisha won the crown, cash and car of 2022 Ghana’s Most Beautiful competition.