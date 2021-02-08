How the beef between Unruly Grank and Kahpun started

Some Ghanaians are still in shock following the sudden demise of uprising dancehall artiste Unruly Grank last weekend after he was stabbed by a yet-to-be identified person.

As it stands now, people are pointing accusing fingers at Kahpun who is also an upcoming dancehall artiste in the Central Region since the two of them were beefing on who is the best in the region.

GhPage.com has been able to unravel how the fight between the two started.

From our investigations, Unruly Grank took to his social media handle and bragged about being the best Dancehall artiste in Cape Coast a post that got Kahpun and his fans angry who reacted to his post.

Unruly Grank

In the heat of the banter on social media, Unruly Grank called out Kaphun to face him in a sting asking a presenter identified as Candymann Lucas Mensah to set up the battle.

Unruly continued to make noise on social media daring Kaphun to met him at Darling FM because noise on social media can’t settle who is the best.

Unruly-Gully-Grank-3

After all the jabs from Unruly Grank, he finally met up with Kahpun met at Cape Coast Castle for their battle.

It was at that point that a serious chaos set in which resulted in the bad news.

GhPage.com is still on the ground and gathering more information in connection to this unfortunate incident.