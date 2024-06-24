How Tiwaa fasted 3 weeks for Yaw Sarpong but his wife refused exposed – Video

Bishop J.Y Adu, Yaw Sarpong’s spiritual father has called out Pinamang for being a big-time hypocrite and additionally a terrible liar.

According to Bishop J.Y Adu, Yaw Sarpong’s wife refused to fast for three weeks when God instructed the whole family to fast.

However, Tiwaa who isn’t even a part of the family fasted for three weeks for Yaw Sarpong to be healed.

After Yaw Sarpong healed, his wife then came back to play his wifely duties and later abandoned him following his recent sickness.

As alleged by Bishop J.Y Adu; Yaw Sarpong’s wife is only interested in her hubby’s properties and doesn’t genuinely love the gospel star, unlike Tiwaa who has sacrificed all that she has for Yaw Sarpong to be healed.

Disappointed Bishop J.Y Adu also went deep into how Yaw Sarpong’s children withdrew about GHS20,000 he had in his MoMo account when he went unconscious and additionally absconded with his phones.