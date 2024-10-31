Since many people end up paying a huge amount of money to acquire a passport, we have decided to share with you how to apply for a Ghanaian Passport.

Many people have been ripped in an attempt to secure a passport in this country by some middlemen popularly known as ‘Goro boys’.

Securing a Ghanaian passport shouldn’t be difficult for anyone in the country because following these steps can help anyone apply for a passport without the need to see a connection man who charges exorbitant fees to help secure a passport.

What is even better is that you can apply for a passport from the comfort of your house and then go to the Passport Application Center(PAC) to have your photograph taken.

That being said, let’s begin on how to apply for a Ghanaian passport;

The first thing to note is that the price of a Ghanaian passport depends on the service and the number of pages you require in your booklet. It ranges from Ghc 500 to Ghc 800.

Take a look at the price list and make your decision.

-- AD --

Passport prices

Before we progress, let me explain to you the difference between Expedited Application and Standard Application.

In simple terms, the expedited application is what people term as two weeks of processing. This means your passport is going to be ready in two weeks. The Standard Application which is also termed as the normal processing takes a month to be ready.

After deciding on the type of application and the number of pages in the booklet you want, you can progress to the next stage which is the payment.

Earlier, applicants were requested to visit the banks to purchase a passport application voucher but now things have been made easy due to the introduction of mobile money on their website.

Checkout the payment platforms accepted;

Payment options

Now after deciding on the amount and the payment platform, you head to the official website of the passport office which is https://passport.mfa.gov.gh/

When on the site, since you are a new user, click on the ‘New User? Register Here’ This will take you to the registration portal where you will be directed to Sign Up on the portal. You just fill in the details with the correct credentials.

See the screenshot of the portal below:

Sign Up page

When this step is completed an OTP code will be sent to the number you registered with. See the Photo below.

OTP page

After inputting the OTP code, you will be directed to the next page.

Authorization page

When you click on the authorization page, it will now redirect you to the payment side where you will be asked to to make payment. Since you have already decided on this from the beginning, this step should be easier for you.

Make payment page

Payment page

After completing and making the payment, the passport application forms will be made available on your dashboard and what is left of you is to complete the forms with the correct details.

When you are done completing the forms, you will now be taken to a page where you will be required to select a date to visit the PAC for your picture and biometric to be taken.