How to check 2023 school placements at the comfort of your home
News

How to check 2023 school placements at the comfort of your home

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
The senior high school (SHS) placement for junior high school (JHS) students who wrote the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) has been released by the Ghana Education Service (GHS).


Parents, students, teachers, and the public can now check the Computerised School Selection Placement System (CSSPS) portal to know their various placements.

Out of the total number of 598,839 results received from the West African Examination Council (WAEC), 585,797 candidates qualified to be placed.

A total of 477,772 (81.56%) have automatically been placed in one of their choices.


Below are the are steps to access the placement platform.

  1. Obtain a placement pin code from an approved vendor.
    2. Log onto the site www.cssps.gov.gh
    3. Enter the ten-digit index number and add 23 as the year of completion. E.g.: 123456789023
    4. Enter the pin code details (serial number and pin)
    5. Click on submit and wait for placement to show up
    6. Print your enrolment form, placement slip, and prospectus
    7. Visit Resultschecker.com.gh or dial 800055# to buy your Placement Checker.

