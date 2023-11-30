How to check 2023 school placements at the comfort of your home

- Advertisement -

The senior high school (SHS) placement for junior high school (JHS) students who wrote the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) has been released by the Ghana Education Service (GHS).



Parents, students, teachers, and the public can now check the Computerised School Selection Placement System (CSSPS) portal to know their various placements.

Out of the total number of 598,839 results received from the West African Examination Council (WAEC), 585,797 candidates qualified to be placed.

A total of 477,772 (81.56%) have automatically been placed in one of their choices.



Below are the are steps to access the placement platform.