According to reports, about 20 – 30 per cent of men suffer from premature ejaculation.

Premature ejaculation (PE) occurs when the man ejaculates sooner than he or his partner would like during sex. Occasional PE is also known as rapid ejaculation, premature climax or early ejaculation. PE might not be a cause for worry.

However, it can be frustrating if it makes sex less enjoyable and this consequently, affects relationships.

In this article, we are going to talk about 7 massive hacks that can help you last longer in bed and enjoy your sex life as it should be.

1. Make Sex The Norm

If you have just started having sex, it’s still something “out of the ordinary for you”. Your mind and body are reacting to the novelty by taking advantage of it as quickly as possible. Time and quantity of sex will naturally silence that voice.

2. Stop-Start Method

It consists of having sex in fit and starts: thrust a few times, then stop.

Thrust a few times, then stop. It works, but if this is your only method and you don’t do anything else during the stops it makes the overall sexual experience less natural and passionate.

And it could be harder for her to reach an orgasm. But add some position switching and it works wonders.

3. Distract Your Mind From Sex An old classic

Take your mind off the sex with deeply un-arousing thoughts. You will reduce the pleasurable sensations you are experiencing and it will make you last longer.

4. Break Through The Wall, Then Coast.

You know that feeling you get when you start moving very quickly, and very quickly you’re short of breath?

You need to overcome those key moments when you’re almost about to come.

That’s the moment to slow down, change position, and squeeze your snake. Whatever it takes until you hit your stride.

5. Add Non-Penetrative Sex To The Menu.

It’s reductive to think of sex as just penetration. Especially if your worry is to last longer for her because women don’t see sex as men do.

They have a wider, more holistic view of sex that goes beyond pure penetration.

Engage in more foreplay, kiss more, and use your tongue and fingers. Then even if the penetrative sex won’t last as long, it’s not a problem.

Because it’s only one item on the menu, and the overall sex did last long.

6. Make Her Cum First.

Do lots of foreplay, learn to give proper head, use your fingers.

And then go for it with your penis after she’s done. She’ll be very happy that you will not last too long.

7. Do It Romantically.

Slow Down The hotter the flame, the faster it burns. There is a direct connection between how quickly he goes, and how soon he peaks.

A quicker tempo can overload the tip of the penis with stimuli, which leads to inevitable ejaculation. A slower rhythm stimulates the tip of the penis less, allowing him to last longer in bed.

