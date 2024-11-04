How to write an application to be a waitress/waiter

Being a waitress at a reputable hotel, restaurant or bar could be very lucrative. The restaurant business has been growing lately since most people tend to see the need not to always get the woman busy in the kitchen preparing something for the family.

For this reason, it has become quite a competition for bar and restaurant operators to drive these masses to their place to eat. One of the key methods winning bars and restaurants are using to get into the market is better waitress services.

Everybody desires to be served right and honourably. For this reason, hiring a waitress has become one thing restaurant owners pay much attention to. This is why one must present himself/herself well when applying and the only way to present yourself well without you being around is through your application letter.

A proper application letter foretells a lot about you and makes you stand out ahead of others in the quest to secure a job. So how do you write a proper application letter? In this article, we will show you how to, with a sample of the letter for reference whenever needed.

What makes a better application letter

A proper application letter must include

1. Your Age

2. Your Skill

3. Work Experience

4. Phone

5. Email (If you have any)

6. CV

Your CV must include some vital information you think can help you land the job. Try not to put any false information on it. Be honest.

SAMPLE

[Your Address]

[Employers Address]

Dear Sir/Madam

APPLICATION FOR EMPLOYMENT AS A WAITRESS

I consider it a great honour to have the opportunity of writing to seek employment as a waitress in your company. I have worked as a waitress for so many years and consider myself one of the best when it comes to this job. I ensure maximum concentration whenever I am at work.

I make sure I am giving my best to the growth of whatever company I am working in. I am always prepared to face any challenges that may evolve in my field and render solutions to them. I am always ready to respond to emergency calls and offer my maximum assistance.

I am regular, punctual, calm and hardworking. I am able to work calmly under pressure. I am a good team player and best at multi-tasking. I can handle several customers at a go making sure they all receive the best of waitress service.

I believe this application of mine shall be given the maximum consideration worthy enough to get me this job. Thank you.



[Yours faithfully]

……………………

[Your name]

[Your phone]