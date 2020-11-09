How Zimbabwean socialite and businessman Ginimbi died in an accident-Eyewitness narrates

Zimbabwean, socialite and businessman Ginimbi real name Genius Kadungure was reported to have died together with his 3 friends in a fatal accident yesterday.

By reports, Ginimbi was driving on top speed following a night of birthday party at Club Dreams in the Capital.

He attended with his 3 friends identified by name Karim, Alichia and Mimie

Unfortunately, the Rolls-Royce car he [Ginimbi] was riding had a head-on collision with a blue Honda Fit along the Borrowdale road in Harare. Below is the picture of the Honda car.

Honda car

See some photos from the accident scene;

Accident 1

Accident 1

Well, an eyewitness who was one of the first responders at the scene of the accident has recounted the incident leading up to their death.

The man who spoke to national broadcaster ZBC News, said he arrived at the scene after hearing a loud bang from his house.

The eyewitness revealed that the socialite’s friends died after the car exploded shortly after they stepped back. He disclosed that Ginimbi was alive for 5 minutes before his death.

The beholder further said they managed to pull Ginimbi from the remains of his Rolls Royce and tried to help another lady who was screaming for help.

He said as they tried pulling out the lady from her seat belt, an “officer” got burnt in the hand.

Witness Danny Kuwanga, another eyewitness gave his account on what he saw prior to the sad incident.

“It happened in front of my eyes. He was speeding. He first overtook me and as he tried to overtake a second vehicle, that’s when he crashed into the Honda Fit driving the opposite way,” Kuwanga said.

Kuwanga said he was joined by three other men and they pulled Kadungure away from the vehicle which was now burnt to ashes.

“The girls didn’t make it out. They were just crying inside the burning car. We couldn’t do anything,” he added.

However, the Honda Fit car that got involved in the accident with Ginimbi survived the crash but is said to be in shock.