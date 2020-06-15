Photos: ‘Huge Butts’ – challenge hits online by storm

A new challenge/craze has hit on social media for only women who are heavily endowed behind (big butts). The challenge called the ‘butt challenge’ is fast trending online.

The new social media ‘craze’ requires a person climbing and standing on the ‘mountainous’ butts of any woman.

Some photos of women who have jumped unto the challenge have surfaced on the internet and are already has accumulated massive reactions from social media users.

See some photos below;

CAUTION: This challenge, however, should not be practised by slim women or women with flat bums as they could end up breaking their waist in the process. lol