Huge number of celebrities endorsing the NPP is simply unbearable for Mahama – Mr Logic

- Advertisement -

According to Emmanuel Barnes, popularly known as Mr Logic, the huge number of celebrities endorsing the NPP is simply unbearable for the NDC’s candidate John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking in an interview on TV3‘s Simply Showbiz hosted by MzGee the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Red Panther Music International explained that Mahama is worried about the celebrity endorsement on the side of the NPP but he tends to pretend as if he’s ok with it.

Mr Logic, an artiste manager, further added that ex-President John Dramani Mahama is dazed by the performance of the Akufo-Addo administration in his four years of staying in power.

Mr. Logic said: “The visibility of the 4 More 4 Nana, if you are an NDC person, by now you will think of defecting. The NDC are under gross pressure. Just the Free SHS policy has put them under huge pressure”.

His comments come after John Mahama reacted to the endorsement of the NPP’s presidential candidate by some artistes including Samini, Sarkodie.

Former President John Dramani Mahama reacting to the numerous celebrities endorsement for a second term for Akufo-Addo said he is not bothered about it at all.

In an interview on 3rd November 2020 on Starr FM, John Mahama believes they [celebs] have their reasons for throwing their weight behind the NPP flagbearer[Nana Addo], which he does not have a problem with.