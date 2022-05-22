type here...
Humble Kendrick Lamar drinks cheap 30p ‘pure water’ in Ghana

By Albert
Kendrick Lamar has been in Ghana for almost a week now, and one of the highlights of his time here is drinking sachel water, or pure water.

A photo has gone viral that gives an account of the US rapper drinking GH¢0.30P pure water on the streets of Accra.

One dominant factor about Kendrick Lamar is his decision to put on the same attire whenever he steps out in Ghana.

Kendrick Lamar pictured drinking sachel water in Ghana

The rapper has been seen in the same attire since he arrived in Ghana.

Many have compared his humble demeanour to his Ghanaian counterparts who like to show off by wearing designers and flaunting the expensive stuff they could afford.

