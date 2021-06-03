type here...
Humble yourself, arrogance won’t take you anywhere – Akua GMB

By Qwame Benedict
Akua GMB and Captain Smart
Akua GMB real name Sally Akua Amoakowaa who happens to be the ex-wife of millionaire Dr. Kwaku Oteng has sent some words of advice out but many believe its a shot directed at Captain Smart.

Captain Smart who joined that station barely a year ago a few days ago announced his resignation after he was suspended by the media house for one month.

During his resignation which he announced on his personal television station, he made some comments and allegations about Dr. Kwaku Oteng’s conglomerates including evading tax amongst others.

Following that episode, a lot of workers with the conglomerate launched an attack on him with some even going ahead to expose some of the dirty deals Captain Smart has been doing while with Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN).

The newest person to express her disappointment is Akua GMB who in a post on social media shared a bible quote which talks about being humble.

She posted: “James 4:6 But He gives more grace. Therefore it says, “God opposes the proud, but gives grace to the humble.”

Humility is all you need to succeed. Be humble folks! Happy new month family ????????”

See screenshot below:

Akua GMB

One can clearly see from her post that she never mentioned Captain Smart’s name but the word ‘arrogance’ and ‘humility has been the most used words by the staff of ABN since exiting of Captain Smart.

Based on this, many netizens are of the view that she is indirectly throwing jabs at Captain Smart.

