Kwaku Manu is seeking too much attention; Funny Face should humble himself and listen to advice- Salinko

Kumawood actor Salinko claims that Funny Face’s recent debacle was caused by his own stubbornness and the fact that he surrounds himself with fake people.

In an interview with Halifax Addo on the Best Entertainment Show on Peace FM, the comic actor mentioned that Funny Face has friends who deny him good advice.

Salinko added that his colleague actor who now finds himself in a mental facility has friends who are yes men and can’t be honest enough to tell his mistakes to his face.

The actor born Abraham Kofi Davies insisted that Funny Face is sound minded but finds himself in his current position because he gives no regard to the advice of some very influential people.

He recalled that sometime in the latter part of last year, some very notable and experienced people in the industry met with the Kasoa based actor to throw him some jewels of advice but he didn’t listen.

Although he commended Kwaku Manu for reuniting Funny Face with his estranged baby mama, Salinko added that the attention seeking is getting out of hand.

His comments come following some family folk of Funny Face slamming Kwaku Manu for monetizing their relative’s problems by posting videos of his visit on his YouTube channel.

Salinko seems to agree with these lot who think that Kwaku Manu is overdoing things.