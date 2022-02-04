type here...
Hundreds of school kids cry in pain after eating poisoned sweets shared by a colleague (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Hundreds of school kids cry in pain after eating poisoned sweets shared by a colleague (Video)
This is one of the very main reasons parents strongly warn their kids not to eat anything either solid or liquid from their friends in school.

A new disheartening and worrying video that has surfaced online shows hundreds of school kids crying in pain at the hospital.

According to reports, these school kids who are currently on admission at the hospital ate poisoned sweets from one of their colleagues whose identity has been shielded from the public domain.

Parents on the internet have called for the arrest of the school’s proprietor and the parents of the boy who shared the poisoned sweets amongst her friends.

Watch the video below to know more…

