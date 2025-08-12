Hunger made me talk like a fool- Evangelist Akwasi Nyarko speaks after expressing happiness over helicopter crash

Ghanaian Gospel musician, Evangelist Akwasi Nyarko has made a U-turn after expressing happiness over the Obuasi Helicopter crash.

While Ghanaians continue to express worry over the sad incident, Evangelist Akwasi Nyarko, in a self-recorded video stated that it is the ungrateful nature of the NDC that made this occur.

According to the man of God, he sacrificed everything apart from the love he willingly gave, to ensure the NDC won power, revealing that he did a campaign song, which he believes contributed to the success of the NDC.

Evangelist Akwasi Nyarko disclosed that openly campaigning for the NDC has caused him a lot, stating that event organizers no longer call him for shows, something he depends solely on, to make money in order not to depend on alms for survival.

Despite all these, the Gospel musician noted that he stood to his feet because he was optimistic that the NDC could win power so that in the end, he would become a better version of himself.

Sadly enough, the Gospel musician claims the NDC officials have turned their backs on him, revealing that they have not helped him in any way and all plans to reach out to them seem not to work.

In the end, the Kumasi-based Gospel musician stated in a viral video that he had cursed the First Gentleman of Ghana, President Mahama, among other NDC bigwigs, adding that he was optimistic that his curses, and those of others the NDC party has been ungrateful to caused the Obuasi helicopter crash.

In a new self-recorded video, the Gospel musician, kneeling, ate his words and rendered an unqualified apology to the president and the NDC government at large.

Evangelist Akwasi Nyarko started his video with “This is Evangelist Akwasi Nyarko. I tell you that what the president, John Mahama, and the Ashanti Regional Chairman, Nana Akwasi have done for me”, imploring Ghanaians “You just watch the video and listen to what I am saying”.

The musician went on to talk about the video he made, admitting that he spewed nonsense in the video in focus. “Yesterday I did a video and little did I know that everything I said was rubbish”.

The man of God noted that he talked foolishly out of hunger, saying “In this life, when you are hungry you talk foolishly”.

He went on to render an unqualified apology to the president of Ghana and some NDC officials he attacked and used unprintable words on.

“President John Dramani Mahama, I am sorry. Nana Akwasi, Ashanti Region Chairman I am deeply sorry. Mr. Nurudeen, I am deeply sorry too. I eat my words, please. Everything I said was out of hunger. Hunger, indeed is not a good thing”.