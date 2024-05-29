A hungry Nigerian teenager was seen eating grass, and a video of this incident has gone viral on social media.

The video, which has gained widespread attention, was shared on TikTok, highlighting the boy’s dire situation.

The TikTok video was accompanied by a caption expressing disbelief and sadness over the boy’s actions.

The caption also urged viewers not to share such content, as it highlighted a tragic situation that should be handled with sensitivity.

This incident has sparked a lot of conversations online. Many people have shared their thoughts and reactions in the comment section of the post, expressing their concern and sympathy for the teenager.

The boy’s situation has drawn attention to the larger issue of hunger and poverty.