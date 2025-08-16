Hunting is the 2nd most paid job in Ghana, “nwansane” alone costs 4.5k cedis- hunter says

A Ghanaian hunter who goes by the name Isaac has stated emphatically that hunting is the second most paid job in Ghana.

Speaking in an interview with Razak Ghana, Isaac stated that Galamsey is the most paid job in Ghana at the moment.

He disclosed that following Galamsey is hunting, stating that it is the second-highest paid job in Ghana.

Isaac claims that despite its nature, and being regarded as a blue-collar job, hunting pays extremely well unlike many white collar jobs.

In buttressing his assertion, the young man noted that “Hunying is not a useless work. The work that we are doing the money we make is more than that of a banker. Right now, the highest paying job in Ghana is Galamsey, followed by that is hunting”, he said.

Naming the price of the animals, he noted that a price of “Nwansane” costs 4500 Ghana cedis.

Meanwhile, the young hunter stated that the hunting work is not as dangerous as many people see it.

“One thing is that, hunting is dangerous but it is not dangerous”, he said, and refuted claims that one needs spiritual protection to become a hunter, stating “whether you have spiritual protection or not, you can become a hunter”.