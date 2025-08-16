type here...
Entertainment

Hunting is the 2nd most paid job in Ghana, “nwansane” alone costs 4.5k cedis- hunter says

By Mzta Churchill

A Ghanaian hunter who goes by the name Isaac has stated emphatically that hunting is the second most paid job in Ghana.

Speaking in an interview with Razak Ghana, Isaac stated that Galamsey is the most paid job in Ghana at the moment.

He disclosed that following Galamsey is hunting, stating that it is the second-highest paid job in Ghana.

Isaac claims that despite its nature, and being regarded as a blue-collar job, hunting pays extremely well unlike many white collar jobs.

In buttressing his assertion, the young man noted that “Hunying is not a useless work. The work that we are doing the money we make is more than that of a banker. Right now, the highest paying job in Ghana is Galamsey, followed by that is hunting”, he said.

Naming the price of the animals, he noted that a price of “Nwansane” costs 4500 Ghana cedis.

Meanwhile, the young hunter stated that the hunting work is not as dangerous as many people see it.

“One thing is that, hunting is dangerous but it is not dangerous”, he said, and refuted claims that one needs spiritual protection to become a hunter, stating “whether you have spiritual protection or not, you can become a hunter”.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Davido paid $4k per night on each guest for 5 days as hotel bill- Teni

We are in the 8th month, what has NDC done for Ghana?- Miracles Aboagye questions

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Saturday, August 16, 2025
25.1 C
Accra

Also Read

Thief shot dead during attempted traffic robbery

Traffic Thief

VIDEO: Kevin Watson shot to death

Kevin Watson

Lady of the night vandalises client’s car

Angry Wife

Tipsy Efia Odo slammed for sharing inappopirate video online

I can wake up the helicopter crash victims- pastor reveals

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways