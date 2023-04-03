Husband abandons his wife and baby at the hospital because she gave birth to another girl

A Nigerian man has reportedly abandoned his wife in the hospital because she gave birth to another female child when he wanted a male child.

A Lagos-based nurse and midwife, identified simply as Kaykay, made this revelation on the microblogging platform, Twitter, on Friday March 31.



According to Kaykay, the man has failed to show up at the hospital to see his wife and daughter for three days since she delivered.

READ ALSO: “My husband promised me GH¢75K if I agreed to a threesome with our maid” – Married woman

The nurse, who was disappointed in the man, said she does not believe a man would still blame his wife for having all female children in this generation.



“I can’t believe in this day and age some Nigerian men still don’t know that having all female kids isn’t the woman’s fault…that’s how this man hasn’t come to see his wife in the hospital since she gave birth 3 days ago because she had another girl,” she tweeted.

READ ALSO: Sidechick drags husband for lying to her that he’s unmarried and has no kids