Husband beaats wife to death with a skateboard and gets sentenced to life imprisonment

A Nigerian man, Olubunmi Abodunde, who beat his wife to death with their son’s skateboard has been jailed for life in the United Kingdom.

As reported, Abodunde, 48, and Taiwo Abodunde, 41, moved to the UK from Nigeria with their children in 2022.

Taiwo got a job as a health care assistant nurse at a care home in Cambridge while her husband, who had trained as a civil engineer, was unable to find work in his profession. He worked at Tesco and Wickes and there were arguments about bills.

He was sentenced on May 9, 2024, at Ipswich Crown Court for killing Taiwo at their Exning Road home in Newmarket, Suffolk on November 28, 2023, a day after he was bailed by police.

He changed his plea to guilty during the third day of his trial last month, having previously denied murder.

Judge Martyn Levett described the attack as ‘cold-blooded and callous’ before sentencing Abodunde to a mandatory life sentence.

Mr Levett ruled he should serve a minimum of 17 years in prison before being considered for parole.

During the case last month, Stephen Spence, prosecuting, said Abodunde was a jealous man who had accused his wife of having affairs throughout their marriage.

There were also disputes over bills and money, with frequent arguments and violence from both parties, he told the court.

On November 27, Abodunde was arrested after a dispute and bailed.

He was banned from returning to the family home or contacting his wife but the next day he returned shortly before Mrs Abodunde finished work and killed her between 9.12 am and 9.20 am.

In addition to being beaten to death, there were signs she had been strangled and stamped on.

After changing his plea, the jury returned a guilty verdict.