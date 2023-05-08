type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsHusband beats his wife to death for planning to divorce him to...
News

Husband beats his wife to death for planning to divorce him to marry another man

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Husband beats his wife to death for planning to divorce him to marry another man
- Advertisement -

A 56-yr-old Nigerian man has been arrested for beating his wife to death for allegedly planning to divorce him to marry another man.

According to reports, Aminu Abubakar beat his wife to death in Shagari Phase 2 Estate, Yola South LGA of the state.

The suspect is said to have attacked his wife, Nana Fadimatu, 38, on Friday night, May 5, after he heard she was going to marry another man the next day.

READ ALSO: Wife divorces her husband because his manhood is too small

The command’s spokesperson, Suleiman Nguroje, in a statement on Sunday, May 7, said:

“The suspect, furiously engaged the deceased and applied force on her by hitting her with a hard object, as a result of which she fell unconscious and was later announced dead.”

The suspect was apprehended by the Police of the Shagari Divisional Headquarters after a report was received from Nana Fadimatu’s intended new husband, Mahmud Rufai of neighbouring Shagari Annex, Yola South.

Investigations that have been conducted so far reveal that the suspect is the manager of Anasam Table Water at Jambutu 50 Housing Estate, who had one child with the deceased after nine years of their marriage.

READ ALSO: Wife completely destroys her husband’s car for cheating on her (Video)

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, May 8, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    81 ° F
    81 °
    81 °
    89 %
    1.3mph
    20 %
    Mon
    88 °
    Tue
    88 °
    Wed
    88 °
    Thu
    88 °
    Fri
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News