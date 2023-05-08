Husband beats his wife to death for planning to divorce him to marry another man

- Advertisement -

A 56-yr-old Nigerian man has been arrested for beating his wife to death for allegedly planning to divorce him to marry another man.

According to reports, Aminu Abubakar beat his wife to death in Shagari Phase 2 Estate, Yola South LGA of the state.

The suspect is said to have attacked his wife, Nana Fadimatu, 38, on Friday night, May 5, after he heard she was going to marry another man the next day.

The command’s spokesperson, Suleiman Nguroje, in a statement on Sunday, May 7, said:

“The suspect, furiously engaged the deceased and applied force on her by hitting her with a hard object, as a result of which she fell unconscious and was later announced dead.”

The suspect was apprehended by the Police of the Shagari Divisional Headquarters after a report was received from Nana Fadimatu’s intended new husband, Mahmud Rufai of neighbouring Shagari Annex, Yola South.

Investigations that have been conducted so far reveal that the suspect is the manager of Anasam Table Water at Jambutu 50 Housing Estate, who had one child with the deceased after nine years of their marriage.

