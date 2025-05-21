Husband beats wife to death in Edo

NIGERIA – A man identified as Esosa Imasuen has been accused of killing his wife named Chinwedu Nnadozie, in Benin City.

According to reports, the man allegedly assaulted the mother of three and inflicted injuries on her following a misunderstanding between them at Oza Street in the Ogbelaka area of the Sakponba road axis of the state capital.

Chinwendu was said to have been rushed to the hospital, where a doctor diagnosed that she had internal bleeding as a result of the beating.





Speaking, the father of the deceased, Everistus Nnadoze, said he was called because his son-in-law, Esosa Imasuen, had beaten his daughter and left her with serious injuries.

“They said he took her to the hospital where a doctor was said to have carried out some tests on her, and the result showed that she had internal bleeding”, he said.







He said she later died at the hospital before he could reach her, adding that he was not able to see her corpse as Imasuen had taken her body to an undisclosed mortuary alone.



“I went to his house, they said he had absconded,” the bereaved father said.





He said he had been calling the son-in-law to come and show him the mortuary where his daughter’s corpse was deposited, but he had failed to show up.

