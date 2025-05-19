type here...
News

Husband beats wife with a Tennis bat

By Armani Brooklyn
Husband beating wife

A trending video of a husband mercilessly beating his wife with a tennis bat has received massive condemnation from social media users.

In the video, the husband was filmed pinning his wife to the floor while mercilessly beating her with a tennis bat.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

As seen in the clip, the angry husband hit the crying wife over 20 times with the tennis bat and even destroyed the sports equipment in the process.

READ ALSO: OKESS student arrested with a locally manufactured gun

Husband beating wife

While the husband was seriously beating his wife, their toddler was also lying in the court crying.

This incident is said to have happened at Apo Area 1 Wumba 1 Transformer, Abuja (Nigeria)

Unfortunately, due to our website’s policy, we can’t share the video here, but you can watch it by clicking on the link below.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

READ ALSO: Cheating wife calls the police on her hubby

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Locally manufactured gun OKESS school entrance

OKESS student arrested with a locally manufactured gun

Cheating wife

Cheating wife calls the police on her hubby

GhPageNews

TODAY

Monday, May 19, 2025
24.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Pastor’s daughter’s trending video

Pastors daughters video

Cheating wife calls the police on her hubby

Cheating wife

Part 2 & 3 of pastor’s daughter’s video surfaces

Pastors daughters video

Clear photos of Pastor’s daughter in the viral video

Pastors daughter

Pope koraa awu- 39/40 replies Ghanaians for saying Dada KD died because he didn’t believe in the Bible

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways