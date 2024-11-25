Husband begs wife who has gotten pregnant for another man to come back home

An estranged Nigerian man has taken to social media to cry that his wife had left him and their daughters for another man.

At the moment, he’s currently begging online for forgiveness as he’s urging her to come back to him.

Andrew Okechukwu Echebiri went viral on Facebook last week when he accused his wife, Fortune Adaobi Okechukwu, of bigamy.

He claimed that she left him and has now married another man who she is now pregnant for.

However, his outcry was met with a lack of sympathy on Facebook as people brought up his post supporting Yul for taking another wife.

They told him that his wife also had a right to take another husband.

-- AD --

His wife later reacted and insinuated that she left because he treated her poorly (read here).

FB IMG 1732391602713 1732514972

FB IMG 1732391592637 1732514996