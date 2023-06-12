My husband isn’t the biological father of 2 out of our 4 kids – GH woman staying abroad reveals

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A Ghanaian woman who is currently married to a white man and living in the US has openly revealed that she cheated on her husband to give birth to 2 out of her 4 kids.

Speaking in an interview with DJ Nyame, the middle-aged woman happily disclosed that her obroni husband isn’t aware that 2 out of their 4 kids are not his biological children.

According to the lady, all of her 4 kids carry the surname of her Obroni husband but unfortunately, only two of them are his real kids.

She further revealed that she has contacted the real fathers of the two kids – And they are both aware that they share kids with her but since she’s the one taking care of them, none of them have tried to take claim of any of the kids

When shocked DJ Nyame asked what she should do if her husband finds out from the interview – The woman averred that she wouldn’t be worried because she can take care of her kids.

This video has received a lot of angry reactions from social media users who have come across it.

Some have vowed to snitch on the woman because she purposely revealed the truth in the course of the interview because she knows well that her husband doesn’t understand Twi.

