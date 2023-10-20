Husband burns hotel after catching his wife sleeping with another man inside one of its rooms – Video

- Advertisement -

A heartbroken husband found himself at the epicentre of a harrowing incident.

Fueled by despair and rage, the husband rushed to a hotel’s premises after receiving a distressing tip-off that his wife having intercourse with another man.

What followed was a chain of events that left many in disbelief.

According to initial reports, the husband, gripped by a tumultuous mix of emotions, arrived at the hotel in haste, fueled by a surge of adrenaline.

The grim confirmation of his wife’s infidelity awaited him in one of the hotel’s rooms, where he discovered her in an intimate embrace with her lover.

The intensity of the heartbreak and betrayal was overwhelming and in a sudden and impulsive act, the husband, whose identity remains undisclosed, darted outside to purchase a gallon of petrol.

He returned to the hotel’s premises to set the entire building on fire destroying properties worth millions of cedis.

