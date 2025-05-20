Husband burns wife and their 3 kids for cheating on him

A Nigerian father set himself, his wife, and their one-year-old daughter ablaze in the Onicha Ngwa community in Obingwa Local Government Area of the state.

The incident occurred between 1am and 2am on Saturday, when Mr. Udochi Amala, 40 years old, allegedly set himself, his wife, Mrs. Amarachi Amala, and their three children on fire, citing suspicion of alleged infidelity by his wife.

Following the incident, Udochi, who resides in Amapuihe village in Osisioma LG and was also affected by the fire, reportedly attempted to flee but was apprehended.

One of his daughters died as a result of severe burns.

According to initial reports, Udochi stated, “I have an issue with my wife, and I did not know that it would get to this extent. I am tired of this life.”

He also allegedly confirmed that he had not caught his wife, who is from Ikwuano LG, with another man.

The Police Public Relations Officer of Abia State Police Command, DSP Maureen Chinaka, confirmed the incident, stating, “Yes, the Police are aware. Investigation is ongoing.”

FIDA Abia, in a statement signed by its Chairperson, Njideka Aniawonwa, and Secretary, Eberechukwu Kanu Oji, on Tuesday, expressed its “shock, outrage, and deep concern over this horrific act, which is a gross violation of human rights and dignity.”

Unfortunately, due to our website’s policy, we can’t share the video here, but you can watch it by clicking on the link below.