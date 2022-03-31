- Advertisement -

A heartbroken husband caught his best friend and wife inside the hotel room after he was given a tip-off by an anonymous person.

A video from the disgraceful scene that has surfaced online confirms that the bad friend was given the beatings of his life after he was nabbed.

According to the heartbroken husband, he warned his friend to stay away from his wife last year but he refused to take his advice and was secretly seeing her until his cup became full yesterday.

During the interrogation, the severely beaten womanizer begged for mercy and forgiveness but it was late because nemesis had already caught up with him.

Some of the people we call friends are wolves in sheep’s clothing, they are very wicked are jealous of our successes.