- Advertisement -

A husband was left in shock after discovering his wife and another man having hot rounds of sex on their matrimonial bed when he arrived home earlier than she expected.

According to reports accompanying the viral video, the man in question is the co-worker of the embattled woman caught red-handed breaking her marriage vows.

She was seen in a cowgirl (woman-on-top) position riding her colleague when her husband budged in on them.

The husband decided to record the scene for evidence purposes lest they deny having an affair.

The embarrassed woman who was in no place to deny her extramarital affair could be heard crying whiles her work colleague begs for forgiveness as he tried to hide his face from being captured but it was all in vain.

Watch the video below