Lifestyle

By Armani Brooklyn
A heartbroken husband has taken to the internet to share CCTV footage of his own elder brother getting intimate with his wedded wife.

According to the husband, he tries his possible best to provide his wife with all her needs but all he got in return was betrayal and infidelity.

As revealed by the devastated husband, he hasn’t seen his brother for the past three years – Only to find him in his home getting intimate with his wife.

In the latter part of the video, the disappointed husband confronted both his wife and brother but they denied getting intimate and claimed they were just chilling beside the swimming pool

The disgraced brother immediately left the scene while the wife kept arguing with her husband.

    Source:Ghpage

