Husband catches his wife poisoning his food

A Nigerian man identified as Salman Musa Yari from Bauchi State, has revealed that he survived after his wife allegedly tried to kill him with food poisoning.

Taking to his Facebook page on Monday, July 10, the public servant shared this shocking revelation.



“My wife poisoned my food and I ate it, but thank God I survived. Alhamdulillah.”

“It’s hard to find true love nowadays, chaiiiii! I’m disappointed in you Wallahi My wife,” he added

As of the publication of this article, Salman’s shocking post had garnered over 1k reactions and over 1.2k comments.

Below are some of the comments from dismayed netizens.

Adnan Mukhtar TudunWada – Where are you now? Has she been arrested? How did you know that she was the one that poisoned you? Has she confessed? We need answers Mallam Salman. Allah ya kiyaye gaba

Malam Sultan AbuBakr – Failed generation.

Rabiu Abdulrashid – I’m sorry to say. But from the rumours and gathering facts, it’s not a long time from your marriage! That means your wife didn’t love you from the first place, or maybe her parents force her to marry You.

Marriage is the real life prison if we marry the wrong person, hope you and her would at the end find the right partner of your life.

Qween Raheenarh – Subbhanallah Thanks be to almighty Allah for saving you

Engr EL-Bakare – It seems not took long time after your marriage this happened.. So depressing to hear this. Alhmdllh god has came to the rescue. May him continue to guide.

