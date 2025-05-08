type here...
Husband catches MD in the hotel room with his wife

By Armani Brooklyn
James Nganga

KENYA – Nakuru Water and Sanitation Services Company Limited (Nawassco) Managing Director, James Ng’ang’a, has been caught in a compromising position in a hotel room with a married woman, who happens to be a junior staff member at the company.

The woman, identified as Emmaculate Mueni, works at the company as a Customer Care Officer.

Her husband, Duncan Mwangi, stormed into the hotel and caught them red-handed after receiving a tip-off.

Mwangi went to the hotel room where the MD was having fun with his wife in the company of police officers from Free Area Police Post.

He had filed a complaint at the police post under OB No 7//03/2025, stating that the man was having an affair with his wife.

James Nganga

He informed the police where the two were and went with them.

The aggrieved husband said he had harboured suspicions since 2013, having observed unusual call logs and late-night communications between his wife and the MD, sometimes as late as midnight or even 4 am.

Mueni also benefited professionally from the relationship.

A former MD had previously dismissed her after taking an unauthorised trip to Uganda in 2013.

However, upon Ng’ang’a’s appointment, she was reinstated.

Ng’ang’a also increased her salary and selected her to join all the committees to get allowances.

The MD would even authorise Mueni to sign crucial documents, as she had access to his electronic signature.

James Nganga - GhPage

