A man has been left heartbroken after he caught his pregnant wife having intercourse with a 24-year-old man in Apac District, Uganda.

It was gathered that the wife, who was heavily pregnant, was down with malaria and had been on admission for five days when her husband walked in on her and caught her pants down.



Her ‘lover’ reportedly visited the female ward of the Apac Hospital, and they were having an intimate session, but luck ran out on them when the woman’s husband, Mr Alex Okuta, decided to check on his wife and caught them in the act.

The Apac District police commander, Mr David Wills Ndaula, who confirmed the incident on Thursday, January 18, 2023, said the man who was caught with Okuta’s wife was charged with constituting a public nuisance.

Ndaula told the Daily Monitor that the police have commenced investigations into the matter.

“We have preferred charges of causing public nuisance against the suspect, but we are still investigating and will update you at an appropriate time,” he said.

However, Mr Joseph Onuk, Apac Hospital’s administrator, who claimed that the situation could have been avoided, blamed the husband for leaving his pregnant wife at the hospital for days without checking on her.

“I put the blame on the husband of this woman. How can you send your wife to the hospital and you take long without checking on her? Some men always say that they are so busy. Somebody who is not busy will take away your wife.” he said.

The woman’s husband, a resident of Abwal Village in Chegere Sub-county in Apac District, confirmed that his sick wife cheated on him.

“I made a surprise visit to the hospital to check on my wife then I found that man in bed with my pregnant wife,” he narrated.