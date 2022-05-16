type here...
Husband catches wife in bed with their neighbour

By Armani Brooklyn
Very soon, we will be walking on the streets with lanterns during broad daylight light searching for honest people to marry because the world is now full of wicked people who are also not sexually disciplined.

A husband who is normally not at home because of his work schedule and travels innocently came home to surprise his wife not knowing that his surprise visit was going to ruin his marriage.

According to a witness of the whole drama, the husband came home to meet his neighbour who has become a family friend sleeping with his wife.

The brokenhearted husband was left with no other option than to deal with his pains by physically assaulting the male home wrecker.

On a Monday morning as we prepare to go to work, someone is shouting the entire estate down!!! Apparently Oga travels a lot, he came home to surprise his family but met his neighbor in his bed.. The neighbor is a married man and the drama is just about to begin..

I don’t think I will have the energy to fight a man for sleeping with my wife. I will reserve the energy for dissolving the marriage.

The process of dissolving the marriage won’t last up to 24hrs. I will use the remaining energy to mourn the failed marriage and put myself together.

    Source:GHpage

