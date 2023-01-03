type here...
Lifestyle
Lifestyle

Husband catches wife inside another man's car at the hotel

By Armani Brooklyn
Husband catches wife inside another man's car at the hotel
The new year is barely two days in and Nigerian couples are already embroiled in cheating scandals.

A married woman reportedly went with another man to a hotel to lodge and have some fun but she was apparently exposed by someone who saw them.

Her husband was informed about his wife’s activities and he immediately stormed the hotel where he caught her and the lover inside a car.

In a video posted online, a heated exchange took place between the husband, his wife and the other man.


They traded insults and caused a scene that attracted a crowd of staff and patrons of the establishment.

    Source:Ghpage

