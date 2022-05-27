type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleWoman returns home to find her husband sleeping with his own mother
Lifestyle

Woman returns home to find her husband sleeping with his own mother

By Kweku Derrick
mother caught sleeping with her son
- Advertisement -

A 23-year-old woman has taken to social media to share her traumatizing discovery after walking in on her husband and his biological mother romping.

She bared out her frustration on Facebook recounting she has always known her 25-year-old husband to be very close to his mother because his dad is deceased.

She said they used to make jokes about it and even called him “mummy’s boy” for his attachment to his mum, which mostly triggered laughs.

However, she was given the shock of her entire life when she paid her husband a surprise visit only to find him naked on his bed and on top of his own mother.

Sharing her agony she wrote:

“I am completely traumatized right now. I can’t even think straight. Oh God!!! My husband has given me the worst shock of my entire life and I feel like just passing out. I can’t handle this. I’ll try to be short. My husband is 25 years old and I am 23. We’ve been married for about 2 years now.

I used to go to his home all the time and meet with his mother. My husband’s father is late so he has only his mother whom he is so close to. I have always noticed that my husband and his mother are very fond of each other. Sometimes, when I visit him, I would see him lying down with his head on his mother’s lap. I used to joke about it and even call him “mummy’s boy” and he will just laugh out.

Now fast forward to two days ago. I paid my boyfriend a surprise visit and what I saw threw me off guard. I just could not believe what I was seeing. When I came into the house, I walked straight to his room since that was where we normally met. It was there I saw my boyfriend náked on his bed and on top of his own mother. He was sleeping with her. I screamed his name and almost fainted.

The two of them were shocked when they saw me. I just ran out. My husband has been calling me since then and sending text messages about him being seduced and all that. But I’m so devastated right now. I don’t even want to think about it. Oh my God. What do I do?? This man is the first love of my life.”

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, May 27, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    83.4 ° F
    83.4 °
    83.4 °
    69 %
    2.7mph
    29 %
    Fri
    83 °
    Sat
    83 °
    Sun
    84 °
    Mon
    84 °
    Tue
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News