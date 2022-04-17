- Advertisement -

A lady who still can’t belove what she saw after she burst into her neighbour’s house has resorted to Twitter to share the disgraceful encounter with the whole world.

According to this lady, she walked into her neighbour who had just given birth house to find her husband sleeping with his maid.

She narrated that when she got to the house, the main door was left open so she just entered to take a few items to the hospital to take care of her neighbour since they are now like siblings and her husband is aware of their relationship.

To utmost surprise, she first heard an unusual noise coming from the bedroom but she initially assumed that it was the maid who had brought her boyfriend into the house.

She swiftly moved into the bedroom and to her dismay, she saw her neighbour’s husband having sex with the maid.

Interestingly, the disgraceful husband left the hospital under the guise of attending to a business errand not knowing he was just coming home to have sex with his maid.

Meanwhile, his wife is still in the hospital because of some complications.

Shockingly, some social media users are defining the husband with the notion that since she didn’t force the maid to have intercourse with her, the wife shouldn’t be worried at all because there’s no way the man will marry her.