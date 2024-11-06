type here...
Husband charges pastor GHS 150K for sleeping with his wife – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
A Ghanaian husband is charging a pastor GHS 150K for sleeping with his wife.

According to the husband, the pastor got him arrested after complaining that he had slept with his wife.

During an appearance on Oyerepa FM’s Oyerepa Afutuo Show, the pained husband insisted on taking GHS 150k from the pastor as compensation.

The pastor on the other hand alongside Aunty Naa pleaded with the husband to take compensation of GHS50K instead of GHS 150K.

Source:GHpage

