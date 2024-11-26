Husband cries as he catches two pastors chopping his wife wotowoto

Talking about domestic violence with media personality Doyin David of the @doyinscorner podcast show, a Nigerian man shared how he survived abuse from his wife.

Recounting what led to his failed marriage, the man revealed how his wife who is quite religious used to beat him up to a stupor every time an argument or misunderstanding erupted between them.

He mentioned being reluctant to leave the marriage in consideration of the children they’ve had and his love for her.

He also shared how she begged him for forgiveness after each episode of abuse which he would forgive.

However, the cheating she added to the list of atrocities broke the camel’s back. The man discovered his wife was sleeping with two of her pastors and he just couldn’t take it any longer.

