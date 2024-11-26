GhPageNewsHusband cries as he catches two pastors chopping his wife wotowoto
News

Husband cries as he catches two pastors chopping his wife wotowoto

By Armani Brooklyn
Husband
Husband

Talking about domestic violence with media personality Doyin David of the @doyinscorner podcast show, a Nigerian man shared how he survived abuse from his wife.

Recounting what led to his failed marriage, the man revealed how his wife who is quite religious used to beat him up to a stupor every time an argument or misunderstanding erupted between them.

He mentioned being reluctant to leave the marriage in consideration of the children they’ve had and his love for her.

- GhPage
Husband 9

He also shared how she begged him for forgiveness after each episode of abuse which he would forgive.

However, the cheating she added to the list of atrocities broke the camel’s back. The man discovered his wife was sleeping with two of her pastors and he just couldn’t take it any longer.

READ ALSO: Woman dies of kidney failure as husband donates treatment funds to church

READ ALSO: GH lady who just relocated to Germany cries over tough times

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Accra
clear sky
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
94 %
2.9mph
2 %
Tue
87 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
86 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways