Husband cries as wife he relocated to the UK chases him out of his abroad home

By Armani Brooklyn
A Nigerian man living abroad has shared a heartbreaking story about his estranged wife who kicked him out of their UK home.

The man’s story was shared publicly during an interview with content creator Precious Ubani.

According to the man, despite working hard and buying a house for his family in the UK, the relationship soured, leading to his wife evicting him from the house.

The man revealed that his wife had cut herself with a blade, and lied to the authorities that he was responsible for the injury, which led to his eviction.

This shocking revelation has sparked widespread social media discussion about the challenges Nigerian couples living overseas face.

In a part of the interview, he said…

“Myself and the woman (his estranged wife), we came from Nigeria to the UK. Immediately I got here, I worked very hard, I got a house.

I bought a house. So, what next is that maybe outside influence and church influence. They talked to her and she wanted to chase me out of the house.

She gave herself body harm in six places (makes cutting gesticulation on his chest region and arms) and later reported me to the police…”

This story is so heartbreaking ???

