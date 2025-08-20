type here...
Husband deported after assaulting wife who brought him to the UK as a dependent

By Armani Brooklyn
lady crying and man in shock

A wife in the United Kingdom (UK) has reportedly had her husband deported after he allegedly assaulted her just a month after she brought him to the UK as a dependent.

This was revealed in a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user identified as @lekan_abiodun, who claimed to be a friend of the woman involved.

According to him, the man allegedly hit his wife which prompted her to report the matter to the authorities.

Following the report, the husband was arrested and subsequently deported.

The post further noted that the woman divorced him and has since remarried.

“My friend arrested, deported, and divorced her ex-husband for hitting her a month after she brought him as a dependent to the UK.”

“She sabi ball die. Plot twist, she’s flourishing and happily married to a man that can go to war for her,” the user wrote.

Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

See some reactions below:

@Chrisbamidele: “That one is a classic case of village people following someone from here to the abroad. How will your wife bring you as a dependant to the UK and you start hitting her after a month?”

@Baseonbelive0: “The man has spiritual problem. How will you be hitting your helper. They brought you as dependent. You still dey misbehave.”

@dolatohdollars: “Girlhood, career babes, stay at home mums, Womanhood ati gbo gbo hood is sooo proud of her!!!”

@unique_archie: “She sent him back to the ghetto where he belonged. Good riddance.”

@lollyfana: “Came here to rule the woman. He must be joking. Salute her for me.”

Twitter Screenshot - GhPage

